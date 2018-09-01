No Agreement Between Union, U.S. Steel as Deadline Approaches

If no deal is done by midnight Saturday, workers will decide the next steps, including a possible strike

KEEWATIN, Minn. (AP) – U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers union have not reached a labor deal as the deadline on their contracts approaches.

United Steelworkers Local 1938 says if a deal is not reached by midnight Saturday, workers will decide the next steps, which could include a strike.

Workers believe the wage increases being offered aren’t enough after years of stagnant salaries and concessions.

U.S. Steel says that it hopes to come to an agreement ahead of the deadline.