One Dead After Friday Night Shooting in Duluth

Officials Say the Shooting Happened on the 100 Block of West First Street

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are investigating a fatal shooting after responding to a call at 12:55 Friday night on the 100 block of West 1st Street.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

According to officials, the male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the shooting does not appear random and the parties appear to be known to each other.

Police do not have a suspect in custody but they have identified a person on interest.

Duluth Police Department is asking anyone with information, video or digital recordings to contact the Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (218) 730 – 5050.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 21 Local News for developments as they become available.