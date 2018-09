UMD Volleyball Leaves Marquette On A High Note

The Bulldogs finish out the Wildcat Open strong before home opener.

MARQUETTE, Mich.- UMD Volleyball played their final match of the Wildcat Open getting a 3-0 win over Northwood. The Bulldogs return to prepare for their home opener against Bemiji state at Amsoil Arena. UMD is now 6–2 on the season.