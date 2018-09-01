Vulture Day Celebrated at Lake Superior Zoo

Birds of prey are migrating over the Northland now

DULUTH, Minn. – Vultures and condors are being celebrated at the Lake Superior Zoo for International Vulture Day.

Guests can learn all about the birds, meet a vulture named Morticia, and find out how much they could eat if they were a vulture.

Zookeepers say birds of prey are important because they clean up carcasses and help keep people healthy.

“If you take the time to learn about them and you learn that they’re not dirty, they take baths, they’re very clean birds, they don’t stink and they really are very important for nature,” said zookeeper Jackie Fallon.

Vultures are migrating through the Northland now.

Zookeepers say you can see wild ones fly overhead at Hawk Ridge in Duluth.