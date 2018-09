Bulldog Soccer Gets First Win of the Season

UMD traveled to NMU to complete their second of six straight away games.

MARQUETTE, Mich.- UMD women’s soccer defeated Northern Michigan 2-0 for their first win of the 2018 season.

The game was scoreless at the half. But, in the 65th minute, Julia Osborn scored her first career goal. Erika Hjort also scored, heading in a goal in the 90th minute.