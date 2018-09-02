Haunted Mansion Brings the Scare to the State Fair

Attraction is open to people of all ages

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – One Minnesota State Fair tradition gives guests the scare they crave.

The fair’s Haunted Mansion at the corner of Judson and Underwood is open to all ages.

One employee tells us adults are sometimes the most scared at the attraction, while kids can get through it unaffected.

“Some go through here four, five times sometimes,” said Tim Tennant, who runs maintenance and security at the mansion. “That’s what they live for. They live to come back here and it’s sometimes the first place they’ll go.”

Labor Day is the last day to check out all the food, fun, and entertainment at the state fair.