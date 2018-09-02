Head Down the Scenic Railroad on the Foo-Foo Choo-Choo

The pride party continues on the tracks

DULUTH, Minn.- Normally people celebrating Pride have the option to take the party to the water or the tracks after the annual parade, but with the Vista Fleet’s Fruit Float closed this year, all that was left was a big party aboard the cleverly named Foo-Foo Choo-Choo.

People filled a train for a three hour ride down the North Shore Scenic Railroad. This year’s train had over 200 people in attendance, according to Pride train coordinator Josh Miller.

“The annual pride festival is a great thing in the Twin Ports, it’s been going on for 32 years and it’s awesome to have the Scenic Railroad be a part of the event.”

The train departed from the Duluth Depot, a proud partner of the pride celebration for 15 years, hosting events like the Mayor’s reception and the day’s party.