McDonald Commits to St. Cloud State Basketball

Hibbing's Abbey McDonald has announced her commitment to college ball.

HIBBING, Minn.- Hibbing’s Abbey Mcdonald has announced on twitter that she has committed to playing college basketball at St.Cloud State University come fall 2019.

Just last season Mcdonald became Hibbing’s new girls’ basketball all time leading scorer with a total of 1,665 career points for the Bluejackets.

The point guard also plays for the Minneosta Suns club team. With the Suns Mcdonald averaged 23.6 points per game with an 83% free throw percentage.