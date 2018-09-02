Pride Weekend Continues with Parade in Superior

The iconic Pride Parade welcomes all to participate

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Despite a rainy start to the day, the people of the Northland continued to celebrate pride with the annual parade down Broadway and Banks streets just over the bridge.

It may have been the final day of the 32nd annual Duluth-Superior Pride celebration, but the partying was far from over.

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community lines the downtown streets of Superior for their iconic parade, a moving celebration of Twin Ports diversity.

Blake Sawle was on the planning committee for this year’s Pride. He says that many of the weekend’s events, like the parade, take up to a year of hard work and emotion to plan.

“Seeing the end result is definitely well worth all the stress and all the hard work. We definitely put in a lot of hours to get this planned.”

People like Julie and Torrey Carlblom help making the hard work worth it. The couple was at the parade in honor of their family members in the LGBTQ+ community. They were giving out hugs to anyone at the celebration who wanted one.

“It was just so good to be able to hug people whose parents just maybe don’t care that they’re in this lifestyle, don’t like it and just to have some support.”

Supporters didn’t just have to watch. Anyone who wanted to participate in the parade, could… all in support of the welcoming and diverse community.