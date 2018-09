18-Year-Old Swimmer Dies in Ely Lake

His Body Was Discovered Submerged 20 Minutes After He Disappeared

ELY, Minn-

An 18-year-old swimmer is dead after authorities say his body was discovered in a lake in Ely.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday at Miner’s Lake. The name of the victim has man has not yet been released. He was reportedly swimming with a group of friends near a boat landing when he disappeared.

His body was found submerged about 20 minutes later. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.