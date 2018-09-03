Coffee Conversation: Minnesota Mile to Attract Hundreds this Friday

The Minnesota Mile Sponsored by Grandma's Marathon will Take Over Skyline Parkway Friday, September 7

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders are welcome to sign up now as an individual or team member for the 12th annual Minnesota Mile taking place on Friday, September 7.

The course will be set along Duluth’s Skyline Parkway.

Participants will run a one mile loop while enjoying breathtaking views of Lake Superior, the St. Louis River Bay and the start of Minnesota’s fall colors.

The event is open for runners of all abilities.

Folks are now able to register as a team this year. Runners are welcome to create a team with family, friends, neighbors and co-workers.

Participants in the team category will have a chance to win Team Awards.

Awards will be given to the fastest teams in each category: All Female, All Male, All Youth (ages 14 & under), and Mixed (families & co-ed teams).

In addition to the timed competition, an award will be presented to the team with the greatest number of team members.

The event begins near Enger Park Golf Course.

All pre-race and post-race activities will take place at Enger Park Golf Course.

The Minnesota Mile event includes a number of race divisions beginning at 6 p.m.:

• Wheelchair Division (open to those ages 7 & older)

• Open Division (all abilities and ages 7 & older)

• Women’s Elite Division (invitation only)

• Men’s Elite Division (invitation only)

Early registration entry fee is $20 dollars until Wednesday, September 5. Late and race day registration is $30 dollars. Youth ages 7 to 14 are $10 dollars.

Click here to register or for more information.