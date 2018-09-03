Duluth Native CJ Ham Makes Vikings Final Roster

The Denfeld graduate will be on the Vikings main roster for the second straight season.

EAGAN, Minn. – The Minnesota Vikings announced this weekend their final 53-man roster and former Duluth Denfeld standout CJ Ham will be suiting up this season for the purple and gold.

Last season was Ham’s first full season with the team, and his versatility was enough to convince head coach Mike Zimmer and his staff to keep the Duluth native on the roster. The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their season this Sunday at home against the San Francisco 49ers.