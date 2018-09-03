Kids Enjoy The Unofficial Last Day of Summer in the Northland

The weather was perfect for a day at the park!

DULUTH, Minn.- The start of the school year is just hours away for many students in the Northland. Classes begin in Duluth, Hermantown, Proctor and Two Harbors Tuesday, which means Labor Day was the last day off summer for many.

Families soaked up the last day of summer break at the Bayfield park playground in Duluth, but surprisingly many of the kids were more than ready to pass on play time and hit the books instead.

From learning new things to spending time with their friends, FOX 21 wanted to know what the kids were most excited about going back to school. Here are some of their answers:

“I’m excited to go to second grade by learning new stuff.”

“I like to learn about… um, Spanish.”

“Well I’m excited to see my friends again…and I also have a brand new teacher and I’m really excited to see what she’s like…and I also have a new remodeled classroom!”

“I’m excited, um, to see new friends, and to have fun, and play recess.”

“Hmmm… watching movies. I always watch movies.”

Parents are also excited for their kids to go back to school, but for a bit of a different reason…

“[Going] back to sense of normalcy and work and play and kids have something to do for 6 hours a day, that’d be great.”