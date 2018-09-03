Locals Celebrate Labor Day at Bayfront Picnic

The picnic allowed politicians to talk more about their platform.

DULUTH, Minn. – Families gathered at Bayfront Park Monday for the annual Labor Day Picnic.

Anyone could stop by for the free event, listen to some music and have some fun. But it also gave political candidates the chance to talk more about their platform, while giving people the chance to reflect on how much they love working in Duluth.

“I think the workforce is pretty good up here. I think the union’s pretty strong in Duluth from at least my experience with it,” Duluth worker Chad Johnson said.

The picnic also featured free food, live music and bounce houses and other activities for kids.