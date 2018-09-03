Many Locals Still Busy Working on Labor Day

The Duluth Fire Department was one of many businesses working on Monday.

DULUTH, Minn. – While many people enjoyed their day off, there are still handfuls of people that had to work, including the local firefighters.

The Duluth Fire Department was busy all day, doing what they could to keep everyone safe on this busy holiday.

Although many people were out celebrating the day off, the firefighters knew Labor Day is just another day to get the job done.

“The ability to help the citizens of Duluth in the time of need, that’s why we’re firefighters, so it’s why we chose to be firefighters and what day it is, whether it’s Christmas or Labor day, when we’re supposed to be at work, we’re at work,” assistant chief Mark Herman said.