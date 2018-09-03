Minnesota Ranked Number One for Job Satisfaction

A 70 degree September Monday off, is plenty to smile about generations of families count on this day together.

CLOQUET, Minn.- For 99 years the town of Cloquet has hosted a big celebration on labor day and this year, they have something even sweeter to think about on their day off, Minnesota is now ranked number one for job satisfaction according to a new study.

“Last day of summer so it’s kind of like a big bang type thing everybody looks forward to it,” annual parade attendee Emily Kuhnly said.

“I grew up in Cloquet so as soon as I started having kids we made it a tradition to start coming here,” Emily Kuhnly said.

Music fills the streets of downtown Cloquet as local law enforcement, veterans, and local organizations bring everyone together for the special end of summer kick–off.

“It’s just so big, so many kids, so many families, it’s just nice to see everybody get together,” Kuhnly said.

It’s a tradition that dates back to 1882 put together by the Central Labor Union in New York.

“We get the day off to enjoy the beautiful day,” Northland teacher Meghan Kazmierczak said.

But Minnesota has a lot to celebrate after being named the state with the highest paid job satisfaction.

“I love my job,” Kazmierczak said.

Now it’s easy to say knowing you’ll be on the news, but Meghan is a local teacher and reassures us, she’s not feeling the back to school blues.

“If you don’t love what you do, it’s not worth doing,” Kazmierczak said.

A survey conducted by a non–profit research organization called the conference board says Minnesota workers report 58 percent job satisfaction. A number that might be due to the state’s strong job market.

So when your alarm goes off in the morning, remember Minnesota may be the most “satisfying” place in the country to work.