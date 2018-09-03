“The Realistic Joneses” to Premiere at Zeitgeist

The Performance of "The Realistic Joneses" will Open Thursday, September 6 at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone

DULUTH, Minn. – Comedy will mix with real life occurrences on Thursday, September 7 during the premiere of “The Realistic Joneses,” at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone in downtown Duluth.

Zeitgeist is proud to present their first independent production at the venue.

This production will mark the regional debut of “The Realistic Joneses.”

The show was selected as one of the top “25 new American plays in the last 25 years” by the New York Times.

Cast members say this production demonstrates the incredible working relationship between Zeitgeist and the wider arts community and their commitment to serve as a resource and partner for local professionals bringing distinct, unique, professional-level theater into our community.

The Realistic Joneses by Will Eno is a comedy about two couples, both with the last name Jones, wrestling with major mid-life issues, including degenerative disease. Touching and hilarious, this quirky play strikes a balance between the tragedy and the comedy of life in the 21st century.

Click here to purchase your tickets in advance.

The show will run from September 6 – 22.