UMD Football Jumps into AFCA D2 Poll

The Bulldogs went from unranked to #24.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team has gone from unranked to #24 in the latest poll from the American Football Coaches Association.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 49–3 road beatdown of Minot State where UMD racked up over 300 yards of offensive in the first half alone. Up next for UMD is their home opener at Malosky Stadium this Saturday against Minnesota State-Moorhead. Kickoff will be just after 6 o’clock. It will also be Military Appreciation Day.

For the complete poll, click here.