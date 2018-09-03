UMD Volleyball Falls in Latest AVCA Poll

The Bulldogs fall five spots to #6.

DULUTH, Minn. – After losing two matches Friday night at the Wildcat Open in Marquette, the UMD volleyball team, who was ranked number one, has fallen to #6 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll which was released on Monday.

UMD did receive one first-place vote from the AVCA. The Bulldogs would eventually rebound and get back to back sweeps on Saturday over Lake Superior State and Northwood.

Next up for UMD is the home opener Thursday night against Bemidji State. That match will be played at Amsoil Arena at 6 p.m. as the final touch ups are being completed at Romano Gym.