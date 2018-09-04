Back to School Bash Held at WITC

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The Back to School Bash was held at WITC in Superior earlier today after starting classes last week.

The event is made to get students to bond as the school year kicks off at the college.

“Kind of meet new friends, see old friends, kind of get back in the grove of things even though it’s a week since we started,” said marketing student Abby Peterson

Among the fun activities students could take part in is making balloon animals, face painting and caricature art.