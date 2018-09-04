Chisholm to Host Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Event Takes Place September 15th

HIBBING, Minn – According to the CDC, more Americans are dying from Alzheimer’s Disease.

The number of people who have died from it has more than doubled in the last 20 years. Much of that has to do with the fact that there are a greater number of older Americans now, and health professionals are able to make diagnosis they couldn’t before.

However, there still are a lot of mysteries about the disease, and as researchers are slowly finding out new clues a walk on the Iron Range hopes to help those who are struggling right now.

Christine Nelson suffered five years mostly in silence as she watched her mother’s condition degrade from Alzheimer’s. Her mother passed away at the age of 81.

Not wanting others to battle this alone she’s organized a walk to end Alzheimer’s, something that didn’t exist on the Iron Range until last year.

“When you hear Alzheimer’s you think you’re alone, but the walk brings out people and awareness,” said Nelson. “It’s always good to share with someone else.”

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory. It’s common, 1 in three seniors dies of it, that’s more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. For a list of warning signs and other information, click here.

Doctors are still largely baffled by the disease but some evidence shows, how you live your life can slow symptoms or avoid them all together.

“If you’ve been a very active, vibrant person all your life even if you have the disease you tend not to have as many of the symptoms,” said Dr. Mitch Cardwell with St. Luke’s Hibbing Family Medical Clinic.

St. Luke’s Hibbing Family Medical Clinic is hosting the 2nd annual Walk to End Alzheimers on Saturday September 15th. The walk will take place in Chisholm around Long Year Lake and there will be a short ceremony at Valentini’s Supper Club prior to the walk. For more information, click here.