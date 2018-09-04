Electric Buses Soon to be Tested in Duluth’s Climate

The study will see how the buses run in Duluth's cold climate.

DULUTH, Minn.- A brand new bus is in town, electric buses will soon be apart of the Duluth Transit Authority.

Seven electric buses are hitting the roads next month after a $6.3 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. The climate in Duluth it an ideal candidate to test how the electric buses run in the winter months. They’re being used in other parts of the nation but brand new to the Northland. Overall the project costs nearly one million dollars per bus, which includes the buses, charging stations, and updates to the electrical system.

“It’s going to be a good thing for Duluth, good for us on the national stage, good to help us push along the technology, and how it interacts in the different environments that it has to work in,” general manager Phil Humphrey said.

The buses are not %100 electric, the heat runs on diesel. The Duluth Transit Authority will be comparing the diesel and electric buses to find out which are more efficient.