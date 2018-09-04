Felony Charges Filed Against Hermantown Shooting Suspect

DULUTH, Minn. – Charges have been filed against 21-year-old Benny Ray Urrutia Jr. following a shooting that took place in Hermantown on Friday.

Urrutia is facing one charge of first degree assault and one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint Urrutia shot a female in her buttocks in the Econo Lodge Hotel parking lot before shoving her into the back of an SUV.

Urrutia was apprehended after crashing his SUV and leading police on a foot chase where he then told investigators, “I didn’t mean to shoot my baby. I didn’t.”

The female victim was treated for a single gunshot wound and will likely have lifelong internal damage.

His bail has been set at $200,000.