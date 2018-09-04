First Classes in Many Rivers Montessori School’s New Location

DULUTH, Minn.-It’s the first day back to school for many students in the Northland.

Over at Many Rivers Montessori School, the students and teachers have a lot to be happy about because it’s their first day at their new permanent building on Red Wing Street in Woodland.

Teachers say its all about community building today at the school. Students are getting to know one another and their new learning spaces. The new environment provides space for more students and opportunities to get outside.

“Incredibly exciting it’s been really fun watching the students kind of trickle in here and there and see the progress happening but to watch them walk into the room on the first day is pretty awesome,” elementary teacher Andrea Christopherson said.

This year the school is welcoming 20 new students with 152 altogether. The project took around seven months to complete and about three million dollars.