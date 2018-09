IceHawks Top Saints in Exhibition Men’s Soccer

Lake Superior College got the home win over St. Scholastica 5-3.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Leonardo Almeida scored twice as Lake Superior College hangs on to beat St. Scholastica 5-3 in men’s soccer at Egerdahl Field.

Felipe Baracho also added a goal for the IceHawks, who picked up the exhibition win. Next up for LSC is a road matchup this Saturday against Riverland Community College.