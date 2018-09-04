One Seriously Injured in Weekend ATV Crash

The Male Driver Sustained Life Threatening Injuries

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – Sawyer County Sheriff’s received a report of a crash involving two ATV’s on Saturday evening.

The crash happened approximately four miles north of Chippewa Trail in the town of Hayward.

Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded, assisted by the LCO Police Department, Town of Hayward Fire Department, City of Hayward Fire Department, LCO Fire Department, and Sawyer County Ambulance EMT’s and Paramedic.

Upon arrival they discovered one of the ATV operators seriously injured and unresponsive but breathing.

The 38-year-old male was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with life threatening injuries.

The name of the victim and his medical condition are being withheld at this time.