Prep Volleyball: Hawks Stay Undefeated With Road Win Over Greyhounds

Hermantown traveled to Duluth East and came away with the 3-1 win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hermantown got the road win over Duluth East in high school volleyball 3-1 Tuesday night.

The Greyhounds took the first set 25-22. But the Hawks got hot and took the final three sets to win the match.

Hermantown stays undefeated as they will take on Grand Rapids on Thursday. Duluth East falls to 0-2 as they try to bounce back on Saturday against Princeton.