Seconds Out Promotions to Bring Pro Boxing Back to Duluth

A special press conference was held today at the DECC for the announcement.

DULUTH, Minn. – Pro boxing will be making its return to Duluth on September 29th at the DECC.

It will be the first time in 13 years that a card featuring all professional bouts will take place in Duluth. Seconds Out Promotions and Jungle Boy Boxing held a special press conference Tuesday at the DECC to talk more about this historic event.

“It will be very exciting to bring the fight scene back up to Duluth. I know there’s been some fights in Black Bear recently the last few years. But I think it’s a little bit different atmosphere than the fights I’ve been to here in Duluth when Zach [Walters] was fighting and Andy Kolle and RJ Laase,” said former IBF World Champion Caleb Truax.

“It takes a while for something big to come together and I think right now you have the perfect storm. So people that are looking for a great event, people that are looking for something to do on a Saturday night, these are the events you want to go to. There’s nothing better than exposure to live boxing. It’s the most exciting sporting event in the history of sports I mean, it’s going to be sensational,” Seconds Out Promotions President Tony Grygelko said.

“It’s amazing what these guys are able to do just by loyalty and hard work. There’s that work ethic and self belief when nobody else believed in these guys. Oh they’re done. No way, they’re just getting going.We’re going to be trying to duplicate some of that success here with a whole new crop of boxers with Generation Next. It’s going to be really exciting,” trainer/manager Zach Walters said.

The event will take place inside Pioneer Hall. Visit ticketmaster.com for more ticket information.