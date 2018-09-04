Tall Ships to Rendezvous in Bayfield this Weekend

The First Bayfield Classic Boat and Schooner Rendezvous is Happening September 7 - 9 in Bayfield

BAYFIELD, Wisc. – Tall ships will not be docking in the Duluth, Superior harbor in the near future, but they will be on display in Bayfield.

Lake Superior Tall Ships is proud to present classic wooden boats and schooners in the Bayfield harbor September 7 – 9, 2018.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the beautiful views and educational tours as the classic, majestic vessels visit the Bayfield dock.

Throughout the weekend, the captains of these sailing ships will entertain the public with specific details about the boat’s history, architecture and design, and share great seafaring tales about their many journeys sailing these amazing ships.

Lake Superior Tall Ships Executive Director, Captain Gordon Ringberg was notified that the Tall Ships wouldn’t be in Duluth in 2018, so he decided to continue the tradition of having the vessels in Lake Superior by creating the first annual classic boat and schooner rendezvous.

Six classic ships dating from 1939 to 1989 will be on display.

For more information about the First Annual Bayfield Classic Boat and Schooner Rendezvous click here or call (715) 209-0052.