Thirsty Pagan Moving to Iconic Part of Superior

The Brewery is moving to 1615 Winter Street and they hope to open the first week of January.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thirsty Pagan Brewing is leaving its current location and moving to an iconic part of Superior.

The Brewery is moving to the Soo Line Depot at 1615 Winter Street.

Ownership of the business say the move will allow for them to spread their wings, getting even more customers.

“We’re going to be able to do some things here that we weren’t able to do before. Some things that are going to help the community maybe rally around, give us some focal point to hang on, so some events that will be here, a little bit more focused on bringing things here and have them happen here,” President Steve Knauss said.

The new location allows customers to have more privacy for meetings, events and parties.

Ownership says they hope to be in the new location by the first week of January.