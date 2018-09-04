Victim Identified In Downtown Duluth Homicide; Suspect Arrested

'Scott was a caring, kind-hearted man with an amazing sense of humor'

Duluth police have made an arrest in the death of a 31-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend in downtown Duluth.

That 25-year-old suspect was lodged in the St. Louis County Jail Tuesday on a preliminary charge of second-degree intentional homicide. He was arrested Sunday in Hennepin County, according to a press release by the Duluth Police Department. Police could not confirm Tuesday if the suspect was from Duluth or living elsewhere.

The victim in this homicide, which is the first in Duluth in 2018, is Scott Allen Pennington, 31, of Duluth.

According to police, Pennington was shot on a sidewalk just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of West First Street, which is a busy section of downtown on the weekends for its nightlife.

The Pennington family released the following statement to FOX 21:

“Scott was a caring, kind-hearted man with an amazing sense of humor who was extremely loyal to family and friends. He would go out of his way to help anyone. He is loved and missed and will never be forgotten.”

Police believe this was not a random crime and that the victim and suspect knew each other in some way. As of Tuesday, police did not release the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

FOX 21 will release the suspect’s name – and details of the criminal complaint — when formal charges are filed by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

A celebration of Pennington’s life will be held Saturday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at Mr. D’s in West Duluth.