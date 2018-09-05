Bulldogs Find Things to Work On From Blowout Win

Coach Wiese says there were still some things he wants to fix from the team's 49-3 win in Week One.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team is back at work following a dominating win in Week One against Minot State.

And although it looked like the Bulldogs could do no wrong, head coach Curt Wiese says there was still a lot that was left to be desired.

“Turning over the football is something we’re going to concentrate on this week. Making sure we’re taking care of the football and making sure defensively we continue to get takeaways. I’m happy with the way our guys played and the way they ran to the football defensively. Special teams are something we can continue to create field position with,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

Bulldogs will host Minnesota State-Moorhead this Saturday at Malosky Stadium.