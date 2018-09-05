Construction in Two Harbors Continues and Businesses Remain Open

The bigger part of the Two Harbors construction project is in full swing.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Those who are familiar with Two Harbors are no strangers to the construction that took over in June.

Until now, traffic has had minimal problems flowing through the town, but the newest portion of the project calls for single-lane traffic to move in one way each direction, led by a flagger on the weekdays.

Several acts are being performed on Hwy 61 from 8th Street to Silver Creek, including signal work, pipe replacements and sidewalk construction to enhance ADAA accessibility. The bulk of the project, however, is the 4.1 mile stretch being repaved, costing the city and MnDOT $4.3 million.

“We’ll still be working in town through the end of the season through October, but the paving we’re hoping to have done North of town by the end of next week or hopefully earlier,” project engineer Brett Weybright said.

Dozens will be out for the next few weeks working on each area of construction. Though Weybright knows they can only keep traffic moving so much.

“If it’s day light hours it’s likely we’re going to be paving this week and next, so folks should just plan for that if they’re coming through… We know it’s a huge impact to the people who live here, the businesses and the folks who are commuting through here to enjoy the North shore.”

Businesses on the stretch like Moose’ Cellaneous Gifts have yet to feel the impacts of construction but are preparing just in case, according to manager Gina Schluneger.

“My intention is just to go to Facebook and Instagram and just let our customers know where they can park throughout that process.”

MnDOT plans on being finished with construction by the end of October. There will be no detours posted during the construction.