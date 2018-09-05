Experience the St. Louis River Aboard the Vista Fleet

The Annual St. Louis River Experience Voyage is Tuesday, September 11, 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – Folks looking to take a cruise on the St. Louis River have the chance to do so aboard the Vista Fleet on Tuesday, September 11.

The event is being put on by the St. Louis River Alliance.

Folks will start boarding the Vista at 5:00 Tuesday evening, depart at 5:30 and return to the dock around 7:00.

Sandwiches, fruit and veggies will be provided on the voyage. There will also be a cash bar for folks to enjoy.

The event is open to the public.

A suggested donation of $10 is highly encouraged.

Folks will learn about recent efforts to clean up the estuary and find out what’s happening in the future to help restore the river.

Additional Registry Information:

You may register by emailing your name and phone number to sarahgrenberg@stlouisriver.org

Or register by calling the office at (218) 733-9520.

Parking Information:

323 Harbor Drive Duluth, Minnesota

Parking available at the DECC parking lot near Duluth 10 Theater, as well as the lot across the Minnesota Slip Bridge near Grandma’s Sports Garden.

Click here to register or to learn more information.