Fall Semester Begins at University of Wisconsin Superior

More than 2,500 undergraduate and more than 200 graduate students are enrolled at UWS.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) is buzzing with excitement as the Yellowjackets are back on campus.

Many students have been waiting for the fall semester to begin.

Even the students who come from a small town school and make the transition to a bigger campus like UWS.

“Making connections with classmates and professors; kind of learning about all of the interesting things that I’ve never known before,” said UWS Student Hayley Lathrop.

UWS has many activities planned the rest of the week.

There’s a block party for students on Thursday.