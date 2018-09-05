Former Bulldog Katie McGovern Signs with Whitecaps

The 23-year-old spent this past season at Arizona State as an assistant coach.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Former Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey player Katie McGovern has signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps of the National Women’s Hockey League.

She spent this past season at Arizona State University as an assistant coach. The 23–year–old forward was a standout player in her time in Duluth, recording 17 goals and 17 assists in 37 games. She joins Emma Stauber as the two former Bulldogs on the Whitecaps roster.