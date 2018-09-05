#GOTW Preview: Greyhounds Eyeing First Win of 2018 Vs. Rails

Duluth East will travel to Proctor in our FOX 21 Game of the Week.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s FOX 21 Game of the Week will take us to Proctor as the Rails look to go 2–0 on the season as they host Duluth East. And the Greyhounds are looking to get a bad taste of Week One out of their mouths.

Duluth East fell to Big Lake last Thursday 27–6. And as the score would indicate, the team knows exactly what they need to do to get back in the win column this Friday.

“We need to develop some consistency on offense for sure and we didn’t have any of that at Big Lake. We’ve had two good practices under our belt offensively, and hopefully that’s going to translate into sustaining some drives and scoring some points,” head coach Joe Hietala said.

“We’re trying to focus and play each game as hard as we can. Never look past an opponent. You got to go one week at a time. This week we are focused on Proctor and whatever is next, we’ll go,” defensive end/left guard EJ Hietala said.

It will be a rivalry week for the Greyhounds who handed the Rails one of their two losses during the regular season in 2017. So familiarity could be the key to Duluth East getting their first win of the season.

“It was a good test for the first week for us for sure. But going to Proctor is a rivalry game. There’s going to be a lot of excitement. Proctor is going to be excited to play us. We’re excited to play them. I expect a pretty electric atmosphere in Proctor,” said Hietala.

Kick-off for the game is set for 7 p.m.