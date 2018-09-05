It’s Fun to Play at the YMCA

YMCA Open House from Sept. 4-9

DULUTH, Minn.- If you’re looking for a new way to get active this fall, or just want to change up your current workout, you can do so for free at the Duluth YMCA this week.

Now through Sunday the 9th, The “Y” is offering all of its services and programs to the public for free, no strings attached.

That includes swimming lessons, CPR programs, new group exercises and more.

The YMCA says this free, fun week is to highlight new seasonal activities as well as give back to their diverse downtown community.

“Being in the downtown location, we get business owners, we get bankers, we get janitors,” said Associate Executive Director Emily Ranta.

“We really want to be that place where people feel welcome and encouraged to become a better you.”

The “Y’s” Kid Club and Keyzone after school program are also free this week, as well as new activities like tae-kwon-do and gymnastics.

A list of programs is available on their website.

If you like what you see, you can join this week for absolutely zero dollars. And there is hope for those eager to continue with programs after this week, but may struggle to afford it.

“The “Y” is open for all, regardless of ability to pay,” said Ranta. “We do have scholarships for memberships, scholarships for programs.”