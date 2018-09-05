Lake Superior College President Announces Retirement

Dr. Johns Will Retire Effective June 30, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College President Dr. Patrick Johns announced today that this will be his last academic year as the leader of Lake Superior College.

Dr. Johns was named President of LSC in 2010 and has had a career in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System for 42 years.

“It has been a privilege to serve in the Minnesota State system for going on 42 years,” said President Johns. “I have really enjoyed working with students, faculty, staff and community members throughout the years.”

LSC has seen many successful years and achievements under the leadership of Dr. Johns including the opening of the LSC Health and Science Building in 2012, the addition of the LSC Downtown Integrated Manufacturing Center in 2014, and also the addition of the Lake Superior College Center for Advanced Aviation in 2015.

This fall LSC was ranked among the top 20 community colleges in the nation.

“Thanks to the work of our dedicated employees and the support of our community, Lake Superior College is poised for continued success for years to come. It has been an honor to be part of this campus community. It’s a difficult decision to retire, but it feels like the right time,” said President Johns.

Dr. Johns will retire effective June 30, 2019.