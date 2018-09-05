Laura MacArthur Elementary School Starts New School Year

DULUTH, Minn. – The new school year is officially in full swing as hundreds of young students roamed the halls of Laura MacArthur Elementary School for their first day.

The new school year brought tons of excitement as students filled the classrooms and got ready for a new year of learning.

But the students weren’t the only ones who were excited.

“First days are always my favorite. You really get to know your kids and build relationships and establish that culture and environment to set up the year,” fourth grade teacher Kristin Finn said.

Excitement wasn’t the only thing faculty members were feeling as they welcomed students back into the building.

“I always have excited nerves going into a first day of school. Again, this is my 26th year of doing this. Every year is a little bit different and this year was no different in that it’s exciting, maybe a little anxious. I’m really happy we had a good, solid landing and really looking forward to tomorrow,” principal Tim Erikson said.

Students in grades first through fifth returned today but kindergartners start the school year on Thursday.