Local Resident Takes Advantage of Construction Traffic

See Steven in Two Harbors for all of your knife-purchasing needs!

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- A local resident of Two Harbors is capitalizing on the traffic being backed up through the city.

Steven Schluneger has been in the business of selling knives for 22 years. Now that he’s winding down, he’s looking to get rid of leftover inventory and the construction traffic is turning out to be his new customer base.

“It’s just a matter of turning inventory that’s sitting on the shelf into a little bit of cash. So that’s what we’re doing.”

You can find Steven sitting in the front yard of his home selling knives through October or as long as weather permits.