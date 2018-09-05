Not Fall Color Season Just Yet but Duluth is Still Blooming

It's peak time at Duluth's Rose Garden.

DULUTH, Minn.- While you’re waiting for the fall colors now’s the perfect time to enjoy the rose garden in Duluth.

Workers with the city of Duluth and volunteers have been hard at work all summer to keep the roses blooming into October. The caretakers are deadheading them, this is a process of cutting the roses helps keep them alive much longer.

“From when we take them out of the ground in the spring, fertilize them, prune them, and just regular maintenance it’s just a lot of work but it’s worth it when it starts to look like this,” rose garden keeper Dena Petite said.

If you want to lend a green thumb volunteering visit Duluth Rose Garden.