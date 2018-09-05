Rev ‘Em Up to Ride to Clyde

Bike Night at Clyde Iron Works

DULUTH, Minn.- If you have two wheels and nowhere to go, Clyde Iron Works on Wednesday nights might be the place to be.

Dozens of hogs of all types rode in for the “Ride to Clyde Bike Night” in Lincoln Park. Motorcycle diversity was the ideal outcome, to show that there’s more to motorcycles than just the Harley Davidson, according to organizers.

“At the other venues there are mostly Harley people, we certainly have Harley people up here but this is kinda for everybody else,” said original organizer, and bike-collector Hamilton Smith. “Y’know, the dual sport riders, the Sportbike riders, the Supermoto riders, the cruiser riders, those kinds of people.”

Tables were set up in one of the parking lots, as riders ate food and chatted about their cherished choppers.

Organizers say, it’s the camaraderie, and the family of riders, that really rev up your engine.

“It’s such an eclectic group,” said Smith. “2 weeks ago we had a rider that was 19 years old, and a rider that was 79 years old. And we had motorcycles that were over 60 years in age difference.”

“We get a fair number of classic bikes show up,” Smith said, proudly showing off his Vintage BSA B54.

Bike Night started two years ago at Sir Ben’s, before moving to Clyde for more parking lot space.

Now, the event sometimes attracts as many as 100 bikes.

The group is always looking for more bikers to join in on Wednesday nights.