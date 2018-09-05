UMD Volleyball Excited for Home Opener at Amsoil Arena

The Bulldogs will host Bemidji State at 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team is getting set for their home opener Thursday night, but it’s with a twist.

The Bulldogs will host Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena. A temporary change of scenery is being welcomed with excitement by the entire Bulldogs squad.

“It should be really high-energy and really fun. Hopefully we get a big crowd. But we’re just excited to play against a different team and be in our home gym,” outside setter Makenzie Morgen said.

“It’s something very unique. It’s the first time we have not played at Romano [Gym] in our program’s history for a home match. It’s a unique opportunity for our team, our players, our fans to see something very different in a different environment,” said head coach Jim Boos.

