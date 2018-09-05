Virtual Library Cards Give Students 24/7 Access to Resources

The Library Ports Project is a partnership between the Duluth Public School and the Duluth Public Library.

DULUTH, Minn.- This week 8,500 students in the Duluth School District now have24-hour access to resources from the Duluth Public Library.

City leaders and educators believe this Library Port program will spark interest in reading. Every student will have their own unique virtual card with easy an easy to remember code.

“Our students will be able to access information and resources from the library at all times,” Duluth School’s superintendent Bill Gronseth said.

The Library Port Project gives pre-K students to high school seniors 24/7 access to books and other resources from the Duluth Public Library.

City leaders and officials believe this card less system will create more student involvement.

“It’s hard for teenagers maybe to get the time set aside to pull out their library card and come down and get what they need, but they need access to the information, they know how to do it online,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said.

Organizers say the project has many educational benefits including use of online homework tools, research, and downloadable books.

“We place a lot of responsibility on our educators, that comes at a cost, often financially,” Larson said.

This free online access is provided to teachers as well so resources can be incorporated into future lesson plans. As for students, educators believe this transition will be easy. The program is similar to the process currently used in the schools’ libraries.

Duluth School’s superintendent Bill Gronseth says the Library Port project is another step closer to utilizing technology even more in the district. An issue being addressed as the district is asking for updated technology in the November referendum.

Students are automatically enrolled in this free program giving them 24-hour access to library resources, but parents can choose to opt out. Students can check out up to five items at once AND good news for forgetful bookworms, there are no late fees.