Yellowjackets Men’s Soccer Blank Royals for First Win of 2018

The UWS men's soccer team defeated Bethel 3-0.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team find the back of the net three times as they defeated Bethel University 3-0 Wednesday night at the NBC Spartans Sports Complex.

James Bruce, Blake Hanson and Mason Tynsky would score the first three goals of the season for the Yellowjackets. Dalton VanKaenel finished with six saves in net.

Next up for UWS is a road match-up Friday afternoon against Concordia (MN).