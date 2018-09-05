Yellowjackets Volleyball Win Home Opener Against Lions

The UWS volleyball team knocked off Finlandia 3-1.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Brylee Colligan, Cami Sletta and Taylor Rowe each finished with nine kills as the Wisconsin-Superior volleyball team were victorious in their home opener over Finlandia 3-1.

The Lions won the first set 25-23. But the Yellowjackets would pick up steam and take the next three to win the match.

Next up for UWS is the Stinger Classic Tournament this weekend which will be held at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.