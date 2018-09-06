33rd Annual Duluth Rotary Rose Sale Starts Today

The 33rd Annual Rotary Rose Sale will Benefit the Northland Community

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Rotary Club begins its 33rd Annual Rose Sale Thursday, September 6.

The sale will run through Thursday, October 4.

Roses will be sold throughout the Duluth, Superior region for $20 dollars a dozen.

The flowers will be available in red or multi-colored lollipop.

Folks purchasing a bouquet of roses will also receive a complimentary coupon book featuring a variety of special offers from a number of supporting businesses.

Since 1911, the Rotary Club of Duluth has worked to help improve communities throughout the Twin Ports Area.

The annual Rose Sale has provided funding to neighborly initiatives listed below:

Grants to local organizations that help children and less-fortunate people by providing food, shelter and clothing.

Community improvements, including the construction of parks and funds that helped light Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge and Enger Tower.

Activities for local children, including an annual fishing trip on the St. Louis River.

Activities for seniors

Provided books for the library.

Roses can be ordered today by calling (218) 348 – ROSE, online by visiting rotaryroses.com, or contact a member of the Duluth Rotary Club.

Click here to see a list of pick-up locations.