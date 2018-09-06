Apartment Complex Coming to Duluth Central Hillside Community

DULUTH, Minn.- A new upscale apartment building has broken ground in Duluth’s Central Hillside Community.

The six-story building called “City View Flats” will be located at the corner of First Avenue West and Fourth Street across from the Steve O’Neil Apartments.

A total of 96 units will be considered luxury market-rate apartments, ten units will be rent restricted

Rent for a studio apartment will cost $1,145 per month, a one bedroom $1,355 and two bedrooms $1,835.

The rent-restricted units start at $835 for a studio, one bedroom $940, and two bedrooms $1,045.

“Something that’s convenient that’s within walking distance for Canal Park, downtown or the hospital area,” MBJ development president Marshall Jackson said. “This will definitely fill a niche.”

Project leaders believe the development will create much-needed housing for health professionals from nearby Essentia Health and St. Lukes.

“What’s great is this is going to be in a neighborhood that people have been looking for this kind of density and this kind of housing opportunity in the downtown,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said.

City View Flats will include an outdoor hot tub, a heated parking garage, and a pet spa among other amenities. For more information to rent an apartment visit City View Flats.