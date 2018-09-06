Body Discovered Near Lakewalk

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police were investigating Thursday evening after a body was discovered near the Lakewalk in Canal Park.

The unidentified person was found dead in the public bathrooms near the Endion Station, according to officer Mike Ceynowa, a Duluth police information officer.

Very early on in the investigation Thursday night, authorities did not believe there was anything suspicious with the death and early indications were pointing to a possible drug overdose, according to Ceynowa.